Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organizing Pak-US business conference on January 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan American Business Forum (PBAF) would organize 3rd business opportunity conference here on January 8.

The purpose of this conference was exploring new markets and identify new areas of cooperation including services sector, gems and jewellery and Information Technology.

An official of RCCI said arrangements were being finalized to conduct business moot. "A large number of Pakistani companies would participate in the conference to introduce Pakistani products", he said.

This event would help business community of both sides to maintain the momentum for enhanced commercial relations between the two countries, he added.

Business to business (B2B) meetings would also be organized on the sidelines of this conference, he said.