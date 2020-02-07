UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Urges Early Completion Of SEZ Under CPEC

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik has urged the government to expedite process and working on CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZ)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik has urged the government to expedite process and working on CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

He expressed these views at a seminar titled "Six Years of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)" organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Friday.

"The Labour-intensive industry from China under CPEC shall be relocated in Pakistan to boost the local employment," he said.

He also pointed out that the upcoming industrial framework agreement with China would help to move forward with relocation of Chinese industries and large scale investment in Pakistan.

Malik said, "We recognize CPEC as a game changer and we urge the government to focus on the 4th part of CPEC plan, which was Industrial Zones Development."

