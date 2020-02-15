Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) urges UN to take notice of curfew in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK)

President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik Saturday strongly condemned Indian brutalities in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and said that the sacrifices of martyrs of freedom fighters of Kashmir would not go in vain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik Saturday strongly condemned Indian brutalities in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and said that the sacrifices of martyrs of freedom fighters of Kashmir would not go in vain.

Addressing a function to mark Kashmir Solidarity day here in Rawalpindi Chamber, he said "We are very grateful to Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erodgan for his support for Kashmir. Pakistan business community acknowledges Turkey categorical stance to support for the people of Kashmir during the Turkish President's address to joint session of Parliament," he added, Group leader Sohail Altaf said as United Nations Secretary General, Ant�nio Guterres was arriving in Pakistan, the business community was demanding that the government must accelerate efforts to resolve Kashmir at the diplomatic level.

He demanded that the world should ban trade with India. Trade relations with a country that is involved in human rights violations must be reviewed, he added.

Former president of Azad Kashmir Sardar Anwar Khan in his speech said, "We have to highlight Kashmir with one heart and expose the real face of India to the world". He said the only solution for Kashmir was to give the Kashmiri people the right to vote in accordance with UN resolutions.

The world community must take notice of the violation of human rights in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Hurriyat leader Altaf Wani also spoke on the occasion, and demanded for lifting of curfew in the occupied valley. Convener Kashmir Committee Sardar Tanveer Sarwar gave a presentation on the history of Kashmir and current status of the Occupied Kashmir.