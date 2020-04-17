UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Delegation Meets Regional Police Officer (RPO)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajak and discussed the business difficulties after partial lockdown, and law and order situation in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajak and discussed the business difficulties after partial lockdown, and law and order situation in the city.

On the occasion, RPO said that business community was playing vital role in promoting economic activities, adding that the role of business community has been exemplary in providing food edibles and groceries to destitute people in this critical time.

On the occasion, President RCCI, Saboor Malik said that Police Chamber liaison Committee would help in conducting smoothly local affairs and implementation of SOPs.

He added that the attitude of the police in Lockdown has been very positive and praiseworthy and they were fighting as front-line soldiers against the COVID-19.

