UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Condemns Use Of Cluster Bomb Along LOC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:44 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry condemns use of cluster bomb along LOC

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has strongly condemned use of cluster bombs along LOC and violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has strongly condemned use of cluster bombs along LOC and violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem appealed to the United Nations to send their special envoys and monitoring teams to analyze and assess the conditions of human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir against helpless and unarmed Kashmiri Muslims.

He also urged the government to powerfully raise the issue at all international forums.

The growing tension, caused by Indian provocative policy, is not a good sign as confrontation between two nuclear powers could lead mass destruction" he added.

"Pakistani business community will continue to extend its moral support for their right to self-determination and said that the traders unanimously condemns the Indian aggression and demands the international community to take notice of this blatant violation of the international norms.

He said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition plan and the UN-sponsored plebiscite was the only solution to this issue. President RCCI said that traders always stand with Kashmiri people and would always vocal for their right to self-determination.

President RCCI termed the Kashmir dispute as the main reason of contention between the South Asian arch rivals Pakistan and India. A peaceful South Asia can only be prosperous if all the outstanding issues were resolved between Pakistan and India, including Kashmir, he added. Trade between the two countries and other regional states can only be boosted up once we have peace in this region, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Business Nuclear Rawalpindi Lead Chamber Commerce Moral Muslim All Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Toni Morrison, author and Nobel laureate, dies age ..

31 minutes ago

TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls on trial ba ..

18 minutes ago

Malawi protesters, police clash in new wave of pos ..

18 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party ..

18 minutes ago

Poroshenko Not Suspect in Criminal Cases Involving ..

18 minutes ago

War last option to deal current situation in Kashm ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.