Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry condemns use of cluster bomb along LOC

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has strongly condemned use of cluster bombs along LOC and violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has strongly condemned use of cluster bombs along LOC and violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem appealed to the United Nations to send their special envoys and monitoring teams to analyze and assess the conditions of human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir against helpless and unarmed Kashmiri Muslims.

He also urged the government to powerfully raise the issue at all international forums.

The growing tension, caused by Indian provocative policy, is not a good sign as confrontation between two nuclear powers could lead mass destruction" he added.

"Pakistani business community will continue to extend its moral support for their right to self-determination and said that the traders unanimously condemns the Indian aggression and demands the international community to take notice of this blatant violation of the international norms.

He said that Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition plan and the UN-sponsored plebiscite was the only solution to this issue. President RCCI said that traders always stand with Kashmiri people and would always vocal for their right to self-determination.

President RCCI termed the Kashmir dispute as the main reason of contention between the South Asian arch rivals Pakistan and India. A peaceful South Asia can only be prosperous if all the outstanding issues were resolved between Pakistan and India, including Kashmir, he added. Trade between the two countries and other regional states can only be boosted up once we have peace in this region, he said.