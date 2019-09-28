UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Condemns Brutalities Of Indian Forces In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 11:36 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry condemns brutalities of Indian forces in IOK

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the brutalities of Indian forces and violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the brutalities of Indian forces and violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The House in its 59th session of Annual General Meeting chaired by President Malik Shahid Saleem, expressed grave concerns on the imposition of stringent curfew and other restrictions across the entire region on the 55th consecutive day.

The House appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights organization to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The House also pledged its resolve for continue support for Kashmir people. Malik Shahid Saleem in his address said that traders always stand with Kashmiri people and will always vocal for their right to self determination.

The world community must realized the gravity of the situation and fears that a human tragedy will took place in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as India pursues its nefarious agenda of changing the occupied region's demography, the House cautioned.

He termed the Kashmir dispute as the main reason of contention between the South Asian arch rivals Pakistan and India. A peaceful South Asia can only be prosperous if all the outstanding issues were resolved between Pakistan and India, including Indian Occupied Kashmir, he added. Trade between the two countries and other regional states can only be boosted up once we have peace in the region, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Jammu Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All Industry Asia

Recent Stories

No Deadlines Must Be Imposed on Syrian Constitutio ..

36 minutes ago

Prime minister strongly condemns Chaman blast; con ..

1 hour ago

Northern in trouble against Sindh in QD Trophy

1 hour ago

Houthis Say Took Captive Several Thousand Saudis i ..

1 hour ago

Lampard gets first home league win as Chelsea beat ..

1 hour ago

Economy most important issue after Kashmir: Dr Sal ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.