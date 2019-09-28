Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry condemns brutalities of Indian forces in IOK

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the brutalities of Indian forces and violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has passed a unanimous resolution strongly condemning the brutalities of Indian forces and violations of human rights in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The House in its 59th session of Annual General Meeting chaired by President Malik Shahid Saleem, expressed grave concerns on the imposition of stringent curfew and other restrictions across the entire region on the 55th consecutive day.

The House appealed to the United Nations, OIC and the international human rights organization to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The House also pledged its resolve for continue support for Kashmir people. Malik Shahid Saleem in his address said that traders always stand with Kashmiri people and will always vocal for their right to self determination.

The world community must realized the gravity of the situation and fears that a human tragedy will took place in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as India pursues its nefarious agenda of changing the occupied region's demography, the House cautioned.

He termed the Kashmir dispute as the main reason of contention between the South Asian arch rivals Pakistan and India. A peaceful South Asia can only be prosperous if all the outstanding issues were resolved between Pakistan and India, including Indian Occupied Kashmir, he added. Trade between the two countries and other regional states can only be boosted up once we have peace in the region, he said.