Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates World Egg day

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday organised a seminar on 'Importance of Eggs for Human Health' to celebrate the World Egg Day with an aim to create public awareness about the nutritional value and the importance of eggs for human health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday organised a seminar on 'Importance of Eggs for Human Health' to celebrate the World Egg Day with an aim to create public awareness about the nutritional value and the importance of eggs for human health.

Speakers in their address said eggs have a vital role to play in feeding people around the world, in both developed and developing countries. The eggs have excellent and affordable source of high quality protein, with the potential to feed the world.

Assistant Commissioner Ms Naeem Afzal appreciated RCCI efforts for organizing the event and also informed the participants about district governments efforts for bringing awareness among masses with respect to dengue out break and asked RCCI to use its platform to join their drive.

In his address, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association stressed that efforts should be made to make people aware of the above facts to increase egg consumption to ensure the good health of people because only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity.

Dr Muhammad Sadiq while speaking on the occasion informed that Per capita eggs consumption in Pakistan is 80-90 eggs against the requirement of 250-300.

Similarly, per capita per year consumption of poultry meat is very low in Pakistan. Its just six to seven per kilogram per year where as in Saudi Arabia its more than 50Kg and in USA its 150 kg,he added.

He assured full support and assistance to RCCI for bringing awareness and healthy activities in Rawalpindi under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

President RCCI Saboor Malik in his address urged government to lower taxes on poultry feed and machinery.

He also highlighted key initiative of RCCI under Glorious Rawalpindi for promoting healthy activities in the city.

Earlier, in connection with World Egg Day, cooking competition was also held at RCCI.