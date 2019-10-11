UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Celebrates World Egg Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:24 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates World Egg day

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday organised a seminar on 'Importance of Eggs for Human Health' to celebrate the World Egg Day with an aim to create public awareness about the nutritional value and the importance of eggs for human health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday organised a seminar on 'Importance of Eggs for Human Health' to celebrate the World Egg Day with an aim to create public awareness about the nutritional value and the importance of eggs for human health.

Speakers in their address said eggs have a vital role to play in feeding people around the world, in both developed and developing countries. The eggs have excellent and affordable source of high quality protein, with the potential to feed the world.

Assistant Commissioner Ms Naeem Afzal appreciated RCCI efforts for organizing the event and also informed the participants about district governments efforts for bringing awareness among masses with respect to dengue out break and asked RCCI to use its platform to join their drive.

In his address, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association stressed that efforts should be made to make people aware of the above facts to increase egg consumption to ensure the good health of people because only a healthy generation can take a country to the pinnacle of progress and prosperity.

Dr Muhammad Sadiq while speaking on the occasion informed that Per capita eggs consumption in Pakistan is 80-90 eggs against the requirement of 250-300.

Similarly, per capita per year consumption of poultry meat is very low in Pakistan. Its just six to seven per kilogram per year where as in Saudi Arabia its more than 50Kg and in USA its 150 kg,he added.

He assured full support and assistance to RCCI for bringing awareness and healthy activities in Rawalpindi under Glorious Rawalpindi project.

President RCCI Saboor Malik in his address urged government to lower taxes on poultry feed and machinery.

He also highlighted key initiative of RCCI under Glorious Rawalpindi for promoting healthy activities in the city.

Earlier, in connection with World Egg Day, cooking competition was also held at RCCI.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Dengue Rawalpindi Progress Saudi Arabia Chamber Commerce Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

Despite spending billion rupees marble city Rislap ..

15 minutes ago

Masdar-led consortium inaugurates largest utility- ..

26 minutes ago

Body of youth found from pond in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Walking to work cuts diabetes risk :study

2 minutes ago

EU and UK intensify Brexit talks ahead of key summ ..

2 minutes ago

Poverty can lead to premature ageing

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.