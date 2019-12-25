UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Celebrates Quaid's Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 08:18 PM

A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held to reiterate the resolve to follow Mohammad Ali Jinnah's motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline aiming to make Pakistan a prosperous country.

Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan on this occasion said our ancestors gave many sacrifices for the country and it was our duty to strive for a stable, peaceful and developed Pakistan.

Special documentary was presented on the life of Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion. A cake cutting ceremony was also held to mark Christmas. Special prayer for the security, progress and prosperity of the country was also offered.

Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, former president Mian Humayun Parvez and members of the chamber were present on the occasion.

