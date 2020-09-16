UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands Exemplary Punishment In Motorway Incident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:36 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands exemplary punishment in motorway incident

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded an exemplary punishment in Gujarpura motorway incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded an exemplary punishment in Gujarpura motorway incident.

This was stated by President RCCI Saboor Malik while addressing a rally organized by RCCI in solidarity with the victim family and to raise voice for women rights here on Wednesday.

The president said that motorway incident had brought fear and insecurity among the citizens and business community stood with the victim family.

A large number of women from all walks of lives, Industry, academia and civil society participated in the rally.

The participants wore black armbands and holding placards with various slogans for women's rights.

Related Topics

Business Motorway Civil Society Rawalpindi Chamber Women Commerce Family All From Industry

Recent Stories

Hard working should be motto of young police offic ..

41 seconds ago

Sindh Education minister pays surprise visit to sc ..

43 seconds ago

International Islamic University, Islamabad keen t ..

44 seconds ago

Promotion of business activities, key focus of PTI ..

46 seconds ago

Esper to Discuss With Industry Partners in Califor ..

48 seconds ago

Chairpersons appointed in MTI KTH

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.