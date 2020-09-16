Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands exemplary punishment in motorway incident

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded an exemplary punishment in Gujarpura motorway incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has demanded an exemplary punishment in Gujarpura motorway incident.

This was stated by President RCCI Saboor Malik while addressing a rally organized by RCCI in solidarity with the victim family and to raise voice for women rights here on Wednesday.

The president said that motorway incident had brought fear and insecurity among the citizens and business community stood with the victim family.

A large number of women from all walks of lives, Industry, academia and civil society participated in the rally.

The participants wore black armbands and holding placards with various slogans for women's rights.