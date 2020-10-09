UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Calls On RPO

A delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Nasir Mirza called on the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar here Friday

RPO assured the business community that that all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems faced by trader's community as the traders were the backbone of the country.

The RPO said, it is the responsibility of police to provide protection to citizens and police is making utmost efforts to maintain peace in the city.

Imran Ahmar said that patrolling of Police would be increased to control street crimes in city and markets.

RCCI president said that with close contacts with the police, various issues related to the business community would help in solving the problems of peace and security, eradication of encroachment and traffic flow.

