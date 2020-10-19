UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Calls On Turkmenistan Envoy

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on Turkmenistan envoy

A delegation led by Nasir Mirza, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), called on Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and discussed various lines to enhance bilateral trade relations

The delegation included Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, Chairman Regional Trade Khurshid Barlas and Executive Member Fahad Barlas.

Talking to the delegation, Ambassador Atadjan Mulamov said that Turkmenistan and Pakistan have deep and friendly relations. The Ambassador said that Turkmenistan desired to increase trade ties with Pakistan. Bilateral trade volume was very low and needed to be increased, he added. Pakistan could take advantage of trade opportunities to increase cooperation in agricultural machinery and pharmaceuticals, he said.

The envoy lauded RCCI efforts in promoting regional trade.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza briefed the Ambassador on the ongoing activities of the Rawalpindi Chamber and said that the Central Asian countries are big markets and there is a need to explore for joint ventures.

He said there was also a need for exploring new trade avenues, business opportunities between Pakistan and Central Asia and Turkmenistan is one of the key countries.

Pakistani traders should explore Turkmenistan for trade opportunities and added that promoting regional trade could determine Pakistan's economic direction. Bilateral trade in services, banking, tourism, halal food and agriculture can be enhanced. He also invited the Ambassador to the Chamber in Rawalpindi.

