Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands to decrease interest rate

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday demanded the government to reduce interest rates by 100 basis points.

This was remarked by RCCI President Saboor Malik while addressing a meeting of traders at the Chamber house here.

He said the business community was having high expectations from the government in reduction of petroleum prices amid global shrinkage in oil price.

Saboor was of the view that manufacturing costs had increased manifold due to increase in electricity and gas prices.

He demanded of the government to lower the levy rate on petrol and diesel.