Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands bailout package for industry

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday said that a special bailout package should be announced for the restoration of the industry and business in the wake of the Corona virus.

Addressing a meeting at Chamber house here, President RCCI Saboor Malik said that the present situation demands special package for construction and real estate sectors.

The benefits of lower oil prices in the global market should be directly passed on to the industry, he suggested.

Saboor Malik said that in the present situation the business community is standing with the government. It is not time for scoring points or letting anyone down,he added.

He said that various steps were being taken at the chamber level to distribute free masks, organize awareness seminars, hand sanitizer, and food for the needy.