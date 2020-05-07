Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands to give Industry status to education,healthcare sector

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged government to extend the incentive packages given to construction sector to other sectors as well.

Addressing a video conference on tax laws and incentives given to the construction sector at chamber house, RCCI president Saboor Malik suggested that sectors including healthcare, education,gems and jewellery be formalised.

He said that as the country's economy is going through a difficult phase, there is a need to extend the incentives to other sectors in order to attract foreign investment and enhance trade activities at the national level.

He urged the government to lower the sales tax rate amidst the COVID-19 lock down in the country to provide stimulus to the falling economy while allowing the business activities with SOPs.

Malik said that the Federal board of Revenue should revise its revenue targets considering low economic activity during lockdown.