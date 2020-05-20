Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on FBR Chairperson

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chairperson Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Nosheen Javed Amjad has said that the next financial budget will be an extraordinary budget in view of the Corona epidemic.

She made these remarks during her meeting with a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here Wednesday.

The FBR chairperson said the budget for the next financial year was in the final stages of preparation and suggestions were being collected from the stakeholders.

She said FBR faced a shortage of tax collection due to closure of businesses in wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

"The joint declaration of the RCCI's Chambers Presidents Conference would be useful in finalizing the budget", she added.

On the occasion, President Saboor Malik said the chamber held a virtual summit with all the chamber presidents through video link and gathered joint proposals. He expressed hope that the chamber's budget proposals would be included in the budget formulation.

He demanded that the ground realities be kept in mind while setting budgeting and revenue targets. The FBR should introduce such tax reforms that not only attract new taxpayers but also increase its revenue.

The delegation led by President Saboor Malik included group leader Sohail Altaf and former president Zahid Latif Khan.