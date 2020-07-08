Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry donates Oxygen cylinders to RIU

UrduPoint.com
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has provided 10 oxygen cylinders for the treatment of COVID-19 patients to the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU)here on Wednesday

During a visit to RIU, RCCI President Saboor Malik handed over the cylinders to the Medical Superintendent RIU Dr. Khalid Randhawa.

The MS appreciated the donation of oxygen gas cylinders by the RCCI and said that as many patients were on ventilators, the donation will help the institute to provide more relief to the patients.

On the occasion, the chamber president said that RCCI has always fulfilled its corporate social responsibility (CSR)and also distributed free of cost masks, sanitizers and protective equipment to the citizens.

He appreciated the role of doctors, para-medical staff and others for the treatment of virus patients during this critical time.

