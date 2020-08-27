UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Human Lives Owing To Rain, Flood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:31 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses grief over loss of human lives owing to rain, flood

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) have expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to torrential rains and flood in Karachi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) have expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to torrential rains and flood in Karachi.

President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik showed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved families and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

The President assured that RCCI trader's fraternity was standing by its affected brothers and sisters in this hour of distress and difficulty.

He made it clear that RCCI was ready to extend all possible cooperation to the affectees of Karachi brethren and we are ready to lend helping hand to them.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Flood Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All Industry Rains

Recent Stories

Spanish children over six to wear masks at school

2 minutes ago

Jihadists kill 14 in Nigeria-Cameroon border over ..

4 minutes ago

Control room set up to monitor situation during Mu ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns medical colleges rec ..

4 minutes ago

Ousted Malian President Keita Not Under House Arre ..

4 minutes ago

Political parties asked to submit accounts stateme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.