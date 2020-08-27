Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses grief over loss of human lives owing to rain, flood

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) have expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to torrential rains and flood in Karachi

President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik showed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved families and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

The President assured that RCCI trader's fraternity was standing by its affected brothers and sisters in this hour of distress and difficulty.

He made it clear that RCCI was ready to extend all possible cooperation to the affectees of Karachi brethren and we are ready to lend helping hand to them.