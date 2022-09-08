UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Executive Body For 2022-23 Elected Unopposed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive body for 2022-23 elected unopposed

Ten members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Executive body seats were elected unopposed here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Ten members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Executive body seats were elected unopposed here Thursday.

According to Election Commission RCCI, eight candidates had filed nomination papers for five seats of the Corporate class and later, three withdrew their nomination papers.

Similarly, 22 candidates had filed papers for five Associate Class seats, and 17 withdrew their nomination papers, resulting all candidates for both seats elected uncontested.

On the occasion, the group leader of Rawalpindi Chamber, Sohail Altaf, congratulated the newly elected executive members.

