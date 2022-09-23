UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Expresses Concern Over Delay Of Work On Ring Road Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:02 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed concerns about delays in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce led by President Nadeem Rauf called on Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, here, on Friday and shared the concerns of the business community in this regard.

Chairman RDA informed the delegation about the ongoing development projects on Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lei Expressway.

President Chamber Nadeem Rauf emphasized that the ring road project should not be delayed anymore, and immediate work should be started on the industrial zones around the ring road.

He said that the Chamber and the business community were deeply concerned about the delay of work on these critical projects.

The business community of Rawalpindi believed that the Ring Road project would be a game changer for the city, adding it was an essential project for the development of Rawalpindi.

The project of widening Kachhari Chowk was also approved in the budget, but the work could not be started yet, he added.

