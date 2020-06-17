UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Express Satisfaction Over Punjab Govt Approach To Promote Business Activities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has lauded the Punjab Government approach aiming to promote trade and business activities by reducing tax rates.

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement Wednesday said that tax reduction on more than 20 services from 16% to 5% in the proposed Punjab financial bill 2020-21 would be helpful to boost business activities.

He said that tax exemption given to hotels, motels, wedding halls, IT services and tour operators was a laudable step of the provincial govt.

"The waiver of fines on property and motor tax is also a praiseworthy step of the government during the prevailing situation", he remarked.

Saboor said that the provincial government has adopted a business friendly approach,adding RCCI hoped that the Federal government will also give similar exemptions and adopt similar move towards boosting the business activities.

