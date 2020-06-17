Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry express satisfaction over Punjab govt approach to promote business activities

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has lauded the Punjab Government approach aiming to promote trade and business activities by reducing tax rates

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement Wednesday said that tax reduction on more than 20 services from 16% to 5% in the proposed Punjab financial bill 2020-21 would be helpful to boost business activities.

He said that tax exemption given to hotels, motels, wedding halls, IT services and tour operators was a laudable step of the provincial govt.

"The waiver of fines on property and motor tax is also a praiseworthy step of the government during the prevailing situation", he remarked.

Saboor said that the provincial government has adopted a business friendly approach,adding RCCI hoped that the Federal government will also give similar exemptions and adopt similar move towards boosting the business activities.