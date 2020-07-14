Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for accelerating work on CPEC economic zones

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged the government to accelerate the process and work on CPEC Special Economic Zones(SEZs).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has urged the government to accelerate the process and work on CPEC Special Economic Zones(SEZs).

President RCCI Saboor Malik in a statement Tuesday said that the industrial parks would be developed aligned with local available resources.

He said though COVID-19 has affected our national economy on many fronts; however, keeping in view the announced package for construction sector, there was a big opportunity to kick off trade activities via SEZ.

"Unemployment can only be addressed if the private sector be given more incentives and engagements," he further added.

SEZ will help Pakistan to improve its GDP, poverty alleviation and unemployment, he added.

The RCCI president said, "We recognize CPEC as a game changer and we urge the government to focus on the 4th part of CPEC plan, which was Industrial Zones Development." He further said that the CPEC was the flagship project of multi-billion Dollar "One belt one road" (OBOR) and the success of this key mega project will bring the economic revolution in the country and the region.

The joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies will increase the ownership of the key stakeholders, adding, the more we have local ownership in the projects the more it will be successful.

Saboor said CPEC would be mutually beneficial for Pakistan and China and would ensure a level playing field for the businessmen and investors of both countries.