UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Hopes New Finance Minister To Restore Economy

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry hopes new finance minister to restore economy

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf on Tuesday expressed hope that the expected finance minister Ishaq Dar would take immediate steps to deal with the current economic situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf on Tuesday expressed hope that the expected finance minister Ishaq Dar would take immediate steps to deal with the current economic situation.

Speaking at the 62nd annual general meeting of RCCI, he said the business community was concerned about the country's economic situation and wished Dar would immediately announce an industrial package for the economic recovery.

Nadeem added that special packages and incentives should be given to overseas Pakistanis to increase remittances and provide budget support.

The president said the Dollar rate had depreciated in the last two days and hoped the exchange rate would be controlled.

The recent drop in the dollar had sent a positive message to the market, and the stock market had also seen a boom.

Nadeem said that importers and exporters suffered a lot due to fluctuations in the dollar rate, while economic activities were slowed down due to the falling rupee.

On the occasion, newly elected officials, Saqib Rafiq, President; Hamza Sarosh, Senior Vice President; and Faisal Shahzad, Vice President were officially introduced to the meeting. They will assume charge from October 1.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dollar Budget Ishaq Dar Rawalpindi Chamber October Market Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

Typhoid vaccine drive to begin on Oct 3

8 seconds ago
 'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free trea ..

'Punjab govt striving to provide maximum free treatment facility through Sehat S ..

9 seconds ago
 PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

PILDAT for regulating role of money in politics

10 seconds ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC ..

Australian High Commissioner calls on Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad

12 seconds ago
 US Launches Arctic Strategy Office to Boost Power ..

US Launches Arctic Strategy Office to Boost Power Projection, Domestic Defense - ..

14 seconds ago
 Qatar Spending $200 Billion to Host 2022 FIFA Worl ..

Qatar Spending $200 Billion to Host 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.