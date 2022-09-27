Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry hopes new finance minister to restore economy

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf on Tuesday expressed hope that the expected finance minister Ishaq Dar would take immediate steps to deal with the current economic situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Nadeem Rauf on Tuesday expressed hope that the expected finance minister Ishaq Dar would take immediate steps to deal with the current economic situation.

Speaking at the 62nd annual general meeting of RCCI, he said the business community was concerned about the country's economic situation and wished Dar would immediately announce an industrial package for the economic recovery.

Nadeem added that special packages and incentives should be given to overseas Pakistanis to increase remittances and provide budget support.

The president said the Dollar rate had depreciated in the last two days and hoped the exchange rate would be controlled.

The recent drop in the dollar had sent a positive message to the market, and the stock market had also seen a boom.

Nadeem said that importers and exporters suffered a lot due to fluctuations in the dollar rate, while economic activities were slowed down due to the falling rupee.

On the occasion, newly elected officials, Saqib Rafiq, President; Hamza Sarosh, Senior Vice President; and Faisal Shahzad, Vice President were officially introduced to the meeting. They will assume charge from October 1.