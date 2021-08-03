Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ICEE 2021 Expo concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A three-day exhibition on the interior, construction, electrical and electronics (ICEE 2021) organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) concluded on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement, the exhibition was held at Pak-China Friendship Center in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing Authority while more than 25 companies including marble, sanitary, tiles, cables, electronics and state-owned banks set up their stalls at the exhibition.

A conference was also held on the concluding day in which Deputy Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Major General (r) Aamer Aslam Khan briefed about the latest developments on the housing project under the authority.

He informed that so far more than 37,000 applications have been received for loans amounting to 127 billion.

The Deputy Chairman said that the construction of low-cost houses was an important task of the authority and an effective strategy had been devised to implement it.

"We are also in touch with the private sector to meet the growing demand for building materials such as cement, tiles, sanitary ware, plastic pipes and cables," he added.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Chamber President Nasir Mirza said that the Expo Center was the need of the hour for the promotion of exports and products.

"Instead of privatizing the convention centre, convert it to an expo centre," he suggested.

The RCCI president urged the govt to set up Industrial zones along the Rawalpindi Ring Road to promote the industry which can be helpful in meeting the high demands of the construction sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman NAPHDA General (r) Anwar Ali Haider, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Commerce Committee in the Senate Zeeshan Khanzada and Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari also visited the exhibition and appreciated the quality of the products.

The citizens have shown great interest in the exhibition, the statement added.