Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry inks MOU with Eilya Foundation for Plasma donation

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Eilya Care Foundation Pakistan Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a liaison between the plasma donation organization and the patients aiming to provide service to the business community associated with Rawalpindi chamber to combat COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Eilya Care Foundation Pakistan Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a liaison between the plasma donation organization and the patients aiming to provide service to the business community associated with Rawalpindi chamber to combat COVID-19.

Eilya Care Foundation CEO Dr. Nadia Raza and RCCI President Saboor Malik signed and exchanged the documents at a ceremony held at Chamber House here.

Speaking on the occasion, the RCCI President said that "RCCI has always envisioned providing services to the business community and has already initiated many projects for the welfare and growth of the community.

" He said that RCCI has noticed a communication gap between the families of coronavirus patients and the recovered patients who were willing to donate the plasma.

"To bridge this gap we came up with an idea to make a close liaison and a platform that brings the willing donors and those looking for plasma together," he added.

Dr. Nadia Raza said that this MoU will help in identification of Plasma donors and also provide relief for the patients.

Under the agreement, RCCI and Eilya Care Foundation will create an awareness drive regarding plasma donation.

"Both parties will share and assist in communication coordination and information sharing necessary to provide support to the COVID-19 patients of Rawalpindi," she said.