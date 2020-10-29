UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Kicks Off Plantation Drive Under 'My Green Pakistan'

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday kicked off its Plantation Drive under My Green Pakistan at Gulistan e Fatima Park Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday kicked off its Plantation Drive under My Green Pakistan at Gulistan e Fatima Park Islamabad.

The event was attended by Federal Minster for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Sawati, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, Dean of Diplomatic Corps H.E. Mr. Atadjan Movlamov and various ambassadors and high commissioners along with top executives of RCCI.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minster for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Sawati lauded RCCI efforts for the national cause and said that Pakistan was among top ten countries where glaciers were melting with fast speed and causing climate change.

The climate change was directly linked with economy of any country and we must all act now. We should promote these activities and work as a team to achieve one goal, i.e. Clean and Green Pakistan.

RCCI President Nasir Mirza apprised the participants on current and future activities of the chamber.

He said that RCCI now has become the first Green Chamber of Pakistan by installing rain water harvesting and recharge system and solar panels at chamber building.

He added that prime objective of this event was to promote green culture among the community.

Group leader RCCI Sohail Altaf said that its our collective responsibility to secure the future of our generations by promoting tree plantation and green initiatives.

Atadjan Movlamov said that diplomatic community was ready to support PM Imran Khan Clean and Green initiative and already participating in different activities in fight against climate change.

The Ambassador said that climate change has badly affected different countries and added that his embassy will support RCCI efforts in promoting advocacy drive on tree plantation and rain water harvesting.

Later chief guest along with ambassadors planted trees in the park to mark the Green Pakistan Drive under the auspices of RCCI.

Former Presidents RCCI, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, executive committee and a large number of civil society attended the ceremony.

