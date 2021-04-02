UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Lauds Police For Maintaining Law And Order

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Muhammad Nasir Mirza called on City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younis here on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, CPO Ahsan Younis while talking to Chamber President said, the city police would provide all kinds of assistance to the business community for installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in markets as the use of the latest technology has become indispensable to curb the crime He said that work on the Safe City project for Rawalpindi is underway and expressed hope that it would be completed soon.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nasir Mirza appreciated CPO's effective role to redress public issues by holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on a daily basis.

"The measures taken by the CPO for providing welfare and facilities to police personnel are commendable," he added.

He said close liaison with the police would help in resolving various issues related to the business community, especially law and order.

