- Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds lowering interest rate to single digit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:54 AM
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has lauded the announcement of State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) for lowering interest rate to single digit
RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement on Thursday said that decreasing of interest rate to single would help the industry to boost amid COVID-19 pandemic.
"The business community was demanding this for a long time and we are happy to see the further reduction of 200 basis points from 11% to 9%," he added.
Malik said the SBP step would ease borrowing, reduce costs of business and also help government to maintain financial stability.