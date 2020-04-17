Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds lowering interest rate to single digit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has lauded the announcement of State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) for lowering interest rate to single digit

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement on Thursday said that decreasing of interest rate to single would help the industry to boost amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"The business community was demanding this for a long time and we are happy to see the further reduction of 200 basis points from 11% to 9%," he added.

Malik said the SBP step would ease borrowing, reduce costs of business and also help government to maintain financial stability.