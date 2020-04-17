UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Lauds Lowering Interest Rate To Single Digit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:54 AM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds lowering interest rate to single digit

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has lauded the announcement of State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) for lowering interest rate to single digit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has lauded the announcement of State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) for lowering interest rate to single digit.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement on Thursday said that decreasing of interest rate to single would help the industry to boost amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"The business community was demanding this for a long time and we are happy to see the further reduction of 200 basis points from 11% to 9%," he added.

Malik said the SBP step would ease borrowing, reduce costs of business and also help government to maintain financial stability.

