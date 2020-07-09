Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds Islamic relics expo initiative

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) visited a shopping Mall to see the Islamic relics here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) visited a shopping Mall to see the Islamic relics here on Thursday.

The relics includes 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba', curtain of the door of 'Khana e Kabba', the drape (chader) of 'Roza-e-Rasool',Keys of Kaaba and other relics associated with the history of islam.

The delegation, led by RCCI president Saboor Malik lauded the performance of the mall management in holding this event in such a successful manner Punjab board of Investment (PBOI) Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan along with the RCCI delegation performed a ribbon cutting on the occasion.

The Chairman informed the participants that the major aim of this display was to provide an opportunity to the common man to see the religious relics.

"Exhibitions played a vital role in promoting trade activities around the world and the government is putting all efforts to provide a conducive environment to the business community",he added.

RCCI President on the occasion appreciated the efforts and steps taken towards promotion of trade activities.

Later the delegation visited a mango stall at the center where different varieties of mango were displayed.

The exhibition will conclude on July 15.