Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry New President Elected Unopposed

Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:35 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry new president elected unopposed

Nasir Mirza on Friday elected unopposed new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday as no one submitted nomination papers against him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Nasir Mirza on Friday elected unopposed new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday as no one submitted nomination papers against him.

Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf and Vice President Shahraiz Mahmood Malik were also elected unopposed.

According to Election Commission RCCI, no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, hence election commission declared the said candidates as winners.

On the occasion, Nasir Mirza assured the business community that he would take all possible steps for solution to their problems.

The newly-elected office-bearers will take charge of their duties on Oct 1.

