Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry New President Elected Unopposed

Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:18 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Nadeem Rauf was elected unopposed as the new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) as no one submitted nomination papers against him.

According to a statement issued here, Senior Vice President Asim Malik and Vice President Tallat Awan were also elected unopposed.

According to Election Commission RCCI, no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats President, Senior Vice President and Vice President hence election commission declared the said candidates as winners.

On the occasion, Nadeem Rauf assured the business community that he would take all possible steps for a solution to their problems.

The newly-elected office-bearers will take charge of their duties on Oct 1.

