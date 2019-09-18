UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry New President Elected Unopposed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:58 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry new president elected unopposed

Saboor Malik was elected unopposed as new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)here on Wednesday as no one submitted nomination papers against him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Saboor Malik was elected unopposed as new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)here on Wednesday as no one submitted nomination papers against him.

Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan and Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh also elected unopposed .

According to Election Commission RCCI ,no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats President, Senior Vice President and Vice President hence election commission declared the said candidates as winners.

On the occasion,Saboor Malik assured the business community that he would take all possible steps for solution to their problems.

