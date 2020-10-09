Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry observes world egg day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) organized an awareness seminar in connection with World Egg day here on Friday.

Dr. Hassan Sarosh, former Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) in his address said that the poultry industry was playing a crucial role in ensuring food security in the country and emphasized that use of poultry products should be further promoted in order to end the problem of stunted growth in growing children.

More awareness and information must be spread among the masses with respect to the nutritional value of eggs and its importance for human health, he added.

Earlier, addressing the seminar RCCI President Nasir Mirza said that concrete steps must be taken to promote and uplift the Poultry sector as it contributes 40% of the total meat consumption.

The poultry sector generates employment and provides a source of income to more than 1.5 million people of Pakistan directly & indirectly, he added.

To promote poultry sector being a vital segment of Livestock the Government must reduce taxes in revision of import duties, additional import taxes, and sales tax on poultry feed ingredients, plant and machinery etc, he demanded.

A large number of members, representatives from PPA, Academia and civil society attended the session.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates among the winners of the cooking competition in connection with World Egg Day.