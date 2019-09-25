UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Offers Its Help To Address Dengue Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:46 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has shown concern on dengue spread in the city and asked the district administration to address the issue on war footings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has shown concern on dengue spread in the city and asked the district administration to address the issue on war footings.

Addressing the executive committee here Wednesday, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said that it was ready to help the district administration for awareness campaigns at all levels including colleges, universities and business centers.

He informed that RCCI under its Glorious Rawalpindi project has already running a clean and green campaign to make city beautiful and urged the business community to create awareness among masses about the prevention and control of dengue fever.

He said an advisory has been issued to RCCI members to make business centers clean and dry, monitor mosquito breeding places, cover water tanks, remove waste bottles, old tyres and other stuff where water could be stagnant.

