Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Organizes 3rd Pak US Business Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan American Business Forum organized the 3rd Pak-US business summit here on Thursday

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati who was the chief guest on the occasion said Pakistan desire to have strong trade relations based on mutual interest and mutual inter-dependency.

"The government is committed to provide conducive environment for business activities and informed that legislation and reforms are being introduce to resolve issues linked with traders,"he added.

The minister said the trade volume between the two countries was very low and expressed hope that it would be increased in coming years.

President RCCI Saboor Malik in his address said the major purpose of the summit was to provide an opportunity to exchange views and identify the hurdles in trade ties between the two business communities.

"The US has titled 2020 as Partners for Prosperity Year, which can only be materialized once we have an increase in people to people contact," he added.

He also informed that the RCCI was organizing the 5th edition of International Rawal Expo in the first week of April 2020 and invited US companies and the embassy to take part in the exhibition.

President Pakistan American Business Forum (PBAF) Riaz Hussain in his address highlighted the key objective of the forum with respect to Pakistan and US trade relations.

MNAs Dr Haider Ali Khan, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Senior Vice President Noherwan Khalil Khan and large number of traders attended the summit.

