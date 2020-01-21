Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes training workshop on human resource

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organized a training programme on Human Resource Management here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, SMEDA's trainer Huma Hameed informed participants about modern and relevant approaches on human resource management.

She also highlighted key areas including, Job analysis, Employee Testing and Selection, Training and Developing Employees and Performance Management and Development Systems for companies.

Vice President RCCI Nosherwan Khalil Khan while speaking on the occasion remarked that SMEDA is doing a tremendous amount of service to the development and improvement of the business community in the region.

"The small and medium enterprises can double their growth if they use HRM effectively", he added.

The aim of this workshop was to equip participants with practical concepts and proven strategies that not only help improving individual and enterprise performance but also enhances economic output at national level.