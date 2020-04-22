Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has taken an initiative to arrange a blood donation camp to facilitate the patients of thalassemia in the wake of prevailing lockdown and COVID-19 spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has taken an initiative to arrange a blood donation camp to facilitate the patients of thalassemia in the wake of prevailing lockdown and COVID-19 spread.

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement said that amidst prevailing lockdown and restriction in transportation and closure of universities and colleges in the city, patients of thalassemia are facing acute shortage of blood after reduced blood donations are being observed from citizens.

Anticipating the difficulties and problems of thalassemia patients, RCCI arranged a blood donation camp, in which as many as 70 members, staff and civil society donated blood for patients of thalassemia, he added.

RCCI chief also appealed the business community to come forward and be a part of its ongoing campaign for relief activities including blood camp for thalassemia patients.

" It's the responsibility of all stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassemia children depends on blood transfusion," he added.