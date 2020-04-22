UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Organizes Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has taken an initiative to arrange a blood donation camp to facilitate the patients of thalassemia in the wake of prevailing lockdown and COVID-19 spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has taken an initiative to arrange a blood donation camp to facilitate the patients of thalassemia in the wake of prevailing lockdown and COVID-19 spread.

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement said that amidst prevailing lockdown and restriction in transportation and closure of universities and colleges in the city, patients of thalassemia are facing acute shortage of blood after reduced blood donations are being observed from citizens.

Anticipating the difficulties and problems of thalassemia patients, RCCI arranged a blood donation camp, in which as many as 70 members, staff and civil society donated blood for patients of thalassemia, he added.

RCCI chief also appealed the business community to come forward and be a part of its ongoing campaign for relief activities including blood camp for thalassemia patients.

" It's the responsibility of all stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassemia children depends on blood transfusion," he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Business Civil Society Rawalpindi Chamber Commerce All From Industry Blood

Recent Stories

Minister reviews corona preventive measures

6 minutes ago

147 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Two held for killing minor in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Most Americans Favor Creation of Independent Pales ..

21 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers co ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.