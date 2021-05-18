Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry pins hope on budget 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday urged Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to take all the stakeholders on board while finalizing the budget for the financial year 2021-22.

In a statement, RCCI President Nasir Mirza expressed hope that being an experienced financial expert the newly appointed Minister would restore the confidence of the business community and put the national economy in the right direction.

He said that the Chamber already had submitted a set of proposals on the occasion of the International Chambers Summit (ICS 2021) with FBR for consideration and incorporation in the Federal budget 2021-22, stating that these proposals would help increase economic activity, incentives for manufacturing and SMEs and widen the tax net thereby increasing the government revenue.

Nasir urged the govt for broadening the tax net to strengthen the country's economy instead of putting an additional burden on existing taxpayers.