Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Shows Concern Over Lahore-Motorway Incident

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik has expressed his grief and anger over the Lahore- motorway incident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik has expressed his grief and anger over the Lahore- motorway incident.

Speaking at a meeting of former presidents at the Chamber House here on Friday, he said that this tragic incident has created unrest among the citizens especially for the business community.

Saboor said that the motorway was considered a safe route for travel and the incident has raised questions mark over the reputation of the motorway.

He urged the govt to take strict action against those involved in this inhuman crime and should brought to justice at the earliest.

"Such accused should be given the exemplary punishment so that such incidents could not happen again",he added.

The government should ensure safe travel for citizens on all highways, he said.

