Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows grave concern over law & order situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The business community has expressed its deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city and an alarming surge in incidents of robberies and dacoities.

Addressing the executive committee meeting, President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saboor Malik said the growing robbery incidents in the city cause severe disturbance among the business community as they were feeling insecure.

The president RCCI said it seemed that the whole city was being controlled by robbers.

The district administration, especially the RPO and CPO, should ensure peace and security of the business community and public, he demanded.