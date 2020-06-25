UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Salutes Medical Professionals For Leading Fight Against Coronavirus

Thu 25th June 2020

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry salutes medical professionals for leading fight against coronavirus

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) paid tribute to doctors, paramedics and nurses for being a frontline soldier in fight against novel Coronavirus here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI) paid tribute to doctors, paramedics and nurses for being a frontline soldier in fight against novel Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here at Chamber house,RCCI President Malik Saboor said that doctors and paramedics were serving the coronavirus patients by keeping their lives at stake.

He said that as the entire world was facing the COVID-19 pandemic and those who were serving the needy people were commendable.

On the occasion, he announced that special 10% discount would be provided to the doctors and paramedical staff of the twin cities on purchase of medicines besides a gift hamper would also be given.

The President said that Chamber would organize a flag march soon and white flags would be hoisted to pay tribute to doctors and other paramedical staff combating the COVID-19.

He urged the media to highlight the role of doctors who were battling the war against coronavirus.

President Chemist and Drug Association Punjab Zafar Buktawari and number of traders were present on the occasion.

