Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize Virtual Education Conference

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:27 PM



A virtual Education Conference by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held on January 12, 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A virtual Education Conference by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held on January 12, 2021.

Briefing the journalists about the conference, Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza said that the aim of the conference titled, "Virtual Educon 2021" was to highlight the challenges in the education sector due to the Covid-19 epidemic, future challenges, emerging trends and problems being facing by students, teachers and finding their solutions.

The Chamber has always been pushing for the betterment of Industry academy Linkages, he added.

He said that Covid-19 has affected every sector. Education was an important sector that has been disrupted by the Corona epidemic. Now we have to live with it. Along with implementing SOPs, modern and new ideas have to be brought in to develop the education sector. Now we need tablets, computers, and laptops not only for university students but also for school children, he further added.

On this occasion, Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib said that in future business will also be through e-commerce, promotion of e-learning and virtual education and e-commerce now become a reality. In Pakistan E-Commerce currently has a potential of $3 billion market which can be doubled in a couple of years.

Chairman Virtual Education Conference Colonel (retd) Aziz Ahmad said that the industry also has to adopt the requirements of modern times and must prepare themselves to meet the challenges of Covid-19. A new education policy will have to be introduced. The Rawalpindi Chamber has been offering its services before. All kinds of support and cooperation will continue in the future as well he added.

Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, former presidents Dr Shamail Dawood, Mian Humayun Pervez, Raja Amer Iqbal, Vice Chairman Faizan Alam, members of the executive committee and chamber members were also present on the occasion.

