Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize 'Virtual Education Conference' 2021 On Jan 12

Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:59 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize 'Virtual Education Conference' 2021 on Jan 12

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize a ' Virtual Education Conference' on January 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize a ' Virtual Education Conference' on January 12.

RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza said the aim of the conference titled, "Virtual Education Conference 2021" was to highlight the challenges facing the education sector due to the COVID-19 epidemic, future challenges, emerging trends and problems facing by students, teachers and finding their solutions, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The RCCI has always been pushing for the betterment of Industry academy Linkages, he added.

Mirza said Covid-19 has affected every sector and education is an important sector that has been disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic. Now we have to live with it, along with implementing SOPs, modern and new ideas have to be brought in to develop the education sector.

Now we need tablets, computers, and laptops not only for university students but also for schoolchildren, he added.

On this occasion Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib who participated through video link said that in future business will also be done through e-Commerce. In Pakistan e-Commerce currently has a potential of $3 billion market which can be doubled in a couple of years.

Chairman Virtual Education Conference Colonel (retd) Aziz Ahmad said that the industry also has to adopt to the requirements of modern times and must prepare themselves to meet the challenges of COVID-19.

Senior Vice President Usman Ashraf, former presidents Dr Shamail Dawood, Mian Humayun Pervez, Raja Amer Iqbal, Vice Chairman Faizan Alam, members of the executive committee and chamber members were also present on the occasion.

