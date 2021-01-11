UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize 'Virtual Education Conference' 2021 On Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize 'Virtual Education Conference' 2021 on Tuesday

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize a ' Virtual Education Conference' on January 12 (Tuesday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize a ' Virtual Education Conference' on January 12 (Tuesday).

Briefing the journalists about the conference, Chamber President Muhammad Nasir Mirza said that the aim of the conference titled, "Virtual Education Conference 2021" was to highlight the challenges facing the education sector due to the COVID-19 epidemic, future challenges, emerging trends and problems facing by students, teachers and finding their solutions, said a press release issued here.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has always been pushing for the betterment of Industry academy Linkages, he added.

He said that Covid-19 has affected every sector. Education is an important sector that has been disrupted by the Corona epidemic. Now we have to live with it. Along with implementing SOPs, modern and new ideas have to be brought in to develop the education sector. Now we need tablets, computers, and laptops not only for university students but also for school children, he further added.

The Rawalpindi Chamber has been offering its services all kinds of support and cooperation will continue in the future as well.

