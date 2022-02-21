UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize Gems And Jewelry Expo In May

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize a 3-day Third Gems and Jewelry exhibition from May 20 to 22.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, in a statement, said that the exhibition would provide an opportunity for businessmen to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, watches and mineral specimens from across the country.

Giving details, the RCCI chief said that the objective of this expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like Gems and Jewelry and promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

More than 60 stalls of different items, including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, gold and diamond jewellery, would be set up.

He also mentioned that Pakistan was rich in natural resources of gems and stones. Similarly, our workers and experts were also skilful. He added that the Government should come forward and add incentives to reduce taxes on the import of machinery and other raw material used in this sector.

