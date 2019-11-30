UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize 3rd APWCP Summit On December 1

Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:27 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize 3rd All Pakistan Women Chambers President Summit on December 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize 3rd All Pakistan Women Chambers President Summit on December 1.

The main purpose of this initiative was to provide women a platform to excel in the field of entrepreneurship, improve networking and consultation.

This was stated by RCCI President Saboor Malik while talking to a delegation of Women entrepreneurs and office bearers of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

The delegation led by group leader WCCI Samina Fazil.

RCCI President said that women empowerment is imperative for the economic uplift of the country and "Women entrepreneurs must be promoted,". Women entrepreneurs plays a significant role in the economic development of any country and in Pakistan the role of women entrepreneurs recently had assumed a high degree of importance for enhancing internal trades and boosting up exports and the resultant economic activities, he added.

He congratulated and expressed best wishes to Samina Fazil for being nominated by United Business Group (UBG) for Vice President candidate at Federation elections. He assured full support and cooperation for promoting Women cause and added that RCCI will provide a platform to Women entrepreneurs to excel in their fields. He also highlighted the key initiatives of RCCI in promoting business activities and entrepreneurship and said that Women Business Incubation Center (WBIC) is one of the example.

