Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise Virtual International Trade forum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organise Virtual International Trade forum on Sunday (July 22) aimed to aware business community about export opportunities in African markets.

Giving details about forum, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that the purpose of the trade forum is to make the business community aware of trade and export opportunities in African markets.

The virtual forum will be attended by commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad, officials of the Ministry of Commerce and CEOs of the companies, he informed.

The trade forum will be inaugurated by PM Advisor on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

He said that Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports. "Africa is a continent of more than fifty countries and Pakistan's trade volume with African countries was only close to 3 billion Dollars, which could be doubled in the next three years, "he added.