UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organise Virtual International Trade Forum

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:21 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organise Virtual International Trade forum

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organise Virtual International Trade forum on Sunday (July 22) aimed to aware business community about export opportunities in African markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organise Virtual International Trade forum on Sunday (July 22) aimed to aware business community about export opportunities in African markets.

Giving details about forum, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that the purpose of the trade forum is to make the business community aware of trade and export opportunities in African markets.

The virtual forum will be attended by commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad, officials of the Ministry of Commerce and CEOs of the companies, he informed.

The trade forum will be inaugurated by PM Advisor on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

He said that Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports. "Africa is a continent of more than fifty countries and Pakistan's trade volume with African countries was only close to 3 billion Dollars, which could be doubled in the next three years, "he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Exports Business Rawalpindi Chamber Abdul Razzaq July Sunday Market Commerce From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

11 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ihsan Charity Association spends AED30 million ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 hour ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

2 hours ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.