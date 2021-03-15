UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges For Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Mon 15th March 2021

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges for implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Acting President Shahraiz Malik on Monday said Corona cases could only be reduced by strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a statement issued here, he said electronic and digital media being an effective medium, could play a vital role in creating awareness among the masses.

"We have to prove that we are responsible citizens, and this responsibility lies to everyone," he said.

