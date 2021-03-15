Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges for implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Acting President Shahraiz Malik on Monday said Corona cases could only be reduced by strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Acting President Shahraiz Malik on Monday said Corona cases could only be reduced by strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In a statement issued here, he said electronic and digital media being an effective medium, could play a vital role in creating awareness among the masses.

"We have to prove that we are responsible citizens, and this responsibility lies to everyone," he said.