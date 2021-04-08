- Home
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Govt For Consultation With Stakeholders On Budget 2021-22
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:44 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday urged the Federal Government to take all the stakeholders on board while finalizing the budget for financial year 2021-22.
RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza, in a statement, asked the government to reduce the electricity and gas prices to lower business costs as the economy was facing many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said interest-free loans on soft terms should be provided businesswomen, especially those who belonged to the cottage industry. "A special COVID-19 concession package should also be announced for women," he added.
The tourism sector had been severely affected and it required a relief package, he added.
The RCCI president said corporate tax rate should be reduced to 20%, while the sales tax rate should also be condensed to a single digit.
He also urged the government to form a task force for food security and special attention be given to the agro-based industries.
Like the construction package, he said,. a concessional package should be announced for other sectors including cotton as its production had been affected badly."A new policy should be formulated regarding seed procurement," he added.