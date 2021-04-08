Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt for consultation with stakeholders on budget 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday urged the Federal Government to take all the stakeholders on board while finalizing the budget for financial year 2021-22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday urged the Federal Government to take all the stakeholders on board while finalizing the budget for financial year 2021-22.

RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza, in a statement, asked the government to reduce the electricity and gas prices to lower business costs as the economy was facing many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said interest-free loans on soft terms should be provided businesswomen, especially those who belonged to the cottage industry. "A special COVID-19 concession package should also be announced for women," he added.

The tourism sector had been severely affected and it required a relief package, he added.

The RCCI president said corporate tax rate should be reduced to 20%, while the sales tax rate should also be condensed to a single digit.

He also urged the government to form a task force for food security and special attention be given to the agro-based industries.

Like the construction package, he said,. a concessional package should be announced for other sectors including cotton as its production had been affected badly."A new policy should be formulated regarding seed procurement," he added.