UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges Govt For Consultation With Stakeholders On Budget 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:44 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt for consultation with stakeholders on budget 2021-22

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday urged the Federal Government to take all the stakeholders on board while finalizing the budget for financial year 2021-22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday urged the Federal Government to take all the stakeholders on board while finalizing the budget for financial year 2021-22.

RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza, in a statement, asked the government to reduce the electricity and gas prices to lower business costs as the economy was facing many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said interest-free loans on soft terms should be provided businesswomen, especially those who belonged to the cottage industry. "A special COVID-19 concession package should also be announced for women," he added.

The tourism sector had been severely affected and it required a relief package, he added.

The RCCI president said corporate tax rate should be reduced to 20%, while the sales tax rate should also be condensed to a single digit.

He also urged the government to form a task force for food security and special attention be given to the agro-based industries.

Like the construction package, he said,. a concessional package should be announced for other sectors including cotton as its production had been affected badly."A new policy should be formulated regarding seed procurement," he added.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Budget Rawalpindi Nasir Chamber Women Gas Commerce Cotton All Government Industry

Recent Stories

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

16 minutes ago

Orchard Project opens at Suleman mountain Range fo ..

2 minutes ago

NA-249 By-elections: Election Commission of Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

Appointment of Special Envoy to Kill Nord Stream 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Attacks on Humanitarian Workers in CAR Grew 79% Ov ..

2 minutes ago

GCU to establish grand library in new campus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.