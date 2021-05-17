UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Urges To Ease Smart Lockdown

Mon 17th May 2021

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges to ease smart lockdown

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appealed to the government to ease the smart lockdown as the corona cases have witnessed a sharp decrease due to strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs issued by the NCOC during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appealed to the government to ease the smart lockdown as the corona cases have witnessed a sharp decrease due to strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs issued by the NCOC during Eid days.

Mohammad Nasir Mirza, President RCCI, in a statement Monday said that the business community has suffered badly due to COVID-19 and "We demanded that restaurants, wedding halls and marquees be allowed to open with strict implementation of SOPs."Nasir also urged the government to formulate a policy with stakeholders related to the tourism sector.

He said that the govt should increase the timings of business hours as it will reduce the rush in the markets.

More Stories From Pakistan

