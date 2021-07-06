Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges for Presidential Ordinance to remove anomalies in budget

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday urged the federal government to abolish the text of section 203 A of the Income-tax ordinance 2001 through Presidential ordinance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday urged the Federal government to abolish the text of section 203 A of the Income-tax ordinance 2001 through Presidential ordinance.

Chairing a meeting of various trade organizations of the city here at the Chamber office, President RCCI Nasir Mirza observed several legal ambiguities and inconsistencies in the fiscal budget 2021-22, could lead to business closures.

He said that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in his budget speech had introduced a self-assessment scheme while on the other hand, FBR was sending notices to the business community under section 203 A .

Mirza asked the government to take all stakeholders on board to resolve sales, income tax, and customs rules and regulations issues.

He said that a committee was being constituted at the Chamber and Traders Associations levels and the Charter of Demand would be placed before the government.